EWPN and Findec team up to help Swedish fintechs

Another aim of the partnership is to and create more success stories by supporting members through networking, knowledge and collaboration. The Findec community, will benefit from access to a wealth of contacts and business experience from within the EWPN community. The EWPN community will be introduced to the fintech ecosystem in Sweden.

According to EWPN representatives, the organisation is dedicated to building a network of collaboration and communication, helping its members to learn, grow and give back to the payments, banking and fintech industries and improving inclusion and equality. As an organisation specifically supporting startups and entrepreneurs in fintech, Findec shares many of EWPN’s values.