Evry wins USD 75 mln Handelsbanken contract

Under the agreement, which is set to last eight years with an optional two-year extension, Evry will provide Handelsbanken its complete suite of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) core banking and payment solutions, reaching both corporate and private banking customers.

This includes internet banking for personal and corporate customers, loan management and back office solutions for Handelsbanken’s employees, and selected card services.

Evry has partnered with the Handelsbanken Group in the past. Earlier this year, the company teamed up with Handelsbanken in Norway to launch a wrist-based contactless payments solution.