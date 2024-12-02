Evry partners G&D to offer NFC and HCE mobile payments

G&D Convego CloudPay solution supports contactless payments for NFC-enabled mobile devices with Host Card Emulation (HCE). The solution enables Evry to provide intuitive and secure mobile payment services to its banking customers for payments at any contactless enabled merchant locations.

The Convego CloudPay solution from G&D supports various international payment schemes and has capabilities also to support domestic schemes to enable all end-users to benefit on mobile payments. It consists of two main components – CloudPay Server and CloudPay Client. The CloudPay Server provides an online interface to banks for the provisioning and life-cycle management of the bank’s payment cards on the end users’ HCE enabled smartphones.

The CloudPay Client is a secure software library that is integrated into the bank’s mobile application and provides a secure storage for the payment card data and payment engine to execute mobile payment transactions. The CloudPay Client implements state-of-the-art security mechanisms to protect the payment data stored on the mobile device.