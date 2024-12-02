Evry partners 4 Norwegian banks for payment services

The contract runs for a period of five years and represents total contract value of NOK 1.2 billion. The contract also includes renewal of the banks’ core banking and payment areas. EVRY signed similar contracts earlier in the year with the SpareBank 1 Alliance and Sparebanken Vest. These contracts together represent total contract value of around NOK 4 billion.

Future-oriented banking solutions EVRY is establishing its new core banking solution as a service platform using industry-standard components. The transition will be achieved through step-by-step adoption of a defined architecture. EVRY’s development strategy and implementation methodology are firmly based on the company’s close involvement in the Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN).