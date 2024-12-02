EVRY leverages ACI UP Retail Payments and UP Risk Management solutions

EVRY, a long-time ACI customer, provides IT services and solutions for the banking and finance sector as well as to merchants in the Nordic region. With ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution, EVRY will boost its card and mobile payments capabilities, bridging the features and functionalities of its current IT system with next-generation payment technologies.

As part of ACI’s UP Retail Payments solution, EVRY will also leverage ACI Interchange, which supports incoming and outgoing clearing and settlement processes for card transactions, including transactions initiated by mobile phone, EMV and magnetic stripe payment cards, for the major international payment schemes.

ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. To find out more about in terms of their services and offering, please visit our dedicated online payments company database.