Evolis powers Shandong with financial social security cards

The cards are co-branded by the Shandong Social Security authority and six Chinese banks, and combine a debit card with a social security card. The Eastern Chinese region of Shandong is one of the most populous and most affluent provinces in the People’s Republic of China counting a population of around 97 million people. This innovative project has the aim to further develop the applications of the classic social security card, up to now issued centrally by the social security bureau.

The new financial security card can be issued in the six partner banks ICBC, ABC, CCB, BC, PSBC and Rural Credit Cooperative as a multi-application card offering life insurance.