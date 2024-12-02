Evolis creates Japan subsidiary

Evolis has been present since 2008 in Japan through a distributor. According to the press release, the creation of a local subsidiary aims at strengthening relations with local partners in order to accelerate the groups long-term presence in Japan.

Operational since January 7, 2019, Evolis Japan will market the entire Evolis product range and offer technical support by Japanese companies, expand the distribution network, develop channels dedicated to new industry sectors, and strengthen response to the demands of government bodies and financial institutions.

Evolis systems allow for the on-site personalisation, encoding, and securing of cards that support various applications, such as access control badges, debit and credit cards, ID cards, resident permits, drivers licenses, transport passes, student IDs, as well as product tags for the retail and hospitality market.