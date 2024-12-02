EVO Payments signs UK reseller deal with Handepay

Beginning October 2015, merchants will be able to take advantage of EVO’s card processing solutions. The EVO solution is initially available via the Handepay website at http://www.handepay.co.uk.

EVO Payments International is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government organizations, and multinational corporations located throughout the US, Canada and Europe. A principal member of Visa and MasterCard, EVO offers an array of payments solutions.