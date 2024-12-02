EVO Payments International and AEVI join forces to enhance payments across Europe

AEVI will be part of EVO´s offering to merchants, with AEVI’s payment processing system enhancing EVO’s portfolio by addressing high-priority points that merchants, banks and independent ATM deployers encounter in daily operations. AEVI’s end-to-end solution processes payment transactions on any device, across all channels, borders and currencies, through a single gateway.

It is a holistic system that provides advanced capabilities and efficiencies in cross-border payments, adapting to merchants’ existing infrastructure and preferences. AEVI’s payment solution addresses the entire customer life-cycle, from banks to merchants to the ‘face-to-face’ buying process for the consumer. This is achieved through the potential of AEVI’s B2B App Marketplace.

AEVI, as a subsidiary of Wincor-Nixdorf, are combining this heritage of knowledge and experience with their own strategies and technologies to provide new payment solutions, hence creating competition to nonbank entrants and bringing banks and acquirers back into the payment race.

EVO will offer merchants, independent sales organisations, financial institutions, government organisations and multinational corporations the AEVI solution, including access to a white-labelled, hardware-independent, integrated end-to-end solution portfolio, which extends cross-border capabilities in accepting and processing face-to-face payment transactions across Pan-European Countries.

AEVI’s solution enables EVO’s merchants who operate cross-border, multi-channels the ability to consolidate and integrate business transactions, whether using traditional or mobile payment methods, into a payment processing system.

