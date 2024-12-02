EVO Payments announces strategic relationship between eService and POSNET

Under the terms of the new relationship, eService’s payment application will be installed on POSNET’s Pospay device. Thus, Pospay, the mobile-operated device, will integrate the functions of a payment terminal, a cash register and a printer, ultimately making payment processing more streamlined and compliant with Poland’s fiscal reporting rules.

As a result of this relationship, eService and POSNET expect to deploy the new Pospay POS solution to both new and existing merchants beginning in early 2019.

Pospay will qualify as a leasable POS solution under the Cashless Poland Program, a joint initiative of the Polish Ministry of Entrepreneurship and Technology, the Polish Bank Association, and Polish payment services providers.