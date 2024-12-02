EVO enters deal with Bank of Ireland for merchant acquiring services

The roll out of these services will be marketed under the name Bank of Ireland Payment Acceptance and will start later in 2014. As per the agreement, Bank of Ireland and EVO will provide merchant customers with a range of debit and credit card payment solutions.

EVO Payments International, is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs), financial institutions, government organizations, and multinational corporations located throughout the US, Canada and Europe.

Bank of Ireland is a financial services provider in Ireland with customers across Ireland, UK, Europe and the USA that provides everything from current accounts to corporate finance.