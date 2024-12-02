EVO, Discover to allow cardholders use their card at more merchants in the UK and Ireland

EVO Payments is a global provider of payment technology integrations and acquiring solutions that offers an array of payment solutions to merchants ranging from small and mid-size enterprises to multinational companies and organisations across the globe.

The Discover Global Network includes Discover Network, Diners Club International, PULSE and more than 15 alliance partner networks across the globe, including relationships in China, Japan, Korea, India, Brazil, Turkey, and Nigeria. It has more than 44 million merchant acceptance locations and 2 million ATM cash access locations around the world.