Evident, Okta partner for identity verification and risk reduction for businesses

The integrated solution allows businesses across industries to access multiple identity verification methods, and reduce their exposure to sensitive or regulated information. The collaboration between the two will help companies to verify identities in order to determine access to a platform, while decreasing the risks and liability associated with holding personally identifiable information (PII) by minimising exposure to personal data.

Evident’s technology ensures that users are comprehensively verified, and have the required credentials to access sensitive company information through Okta’s platform. Thus, customers can choose from a variety of identity proofing techniques, mitigating risk and instances of fraud in various stages of the user lifecycle.