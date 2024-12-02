Evident ID USD raises 20 mln to boost remote onboarding process

The identity and credential verification platform provider aims to meet enterprise demand for identity verification for remote onboarding, and deepen its investment in artificial intelligence and machine learning, computer vision, and facial recognition technologies.

The company offers holistic identity verification, which takes in online and offline factors, such as business licenses, biometrics, insurance, and criminal history. The Evident platform is intended to ease the implementation of step-up and continuous identity verification techniques to prevent fraud, and leverages end-to-end cryptography and machine learning to meet strict privacy requirements.

The funding round was led by Aspect Ventures, with participation from New Enterprise Associates (NEA), Blue Cloud Ventures and Internet Security Systems founder Tom Noonan.