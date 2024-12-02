Evident ID reveals AI identity proofing solution

The company says the solution can reduce the number of steps in an identity verification process by between 25 and 50%. Evident360 brings AI and machine learning capabilities to the company’s Identity Assurance Platform, enabling collection, analysis, and verification of data through a single secure solution.

Moreover, businesses can aggregate all verifiable data into a single source with Evident360 to reduce the steps necessary in the identity verification process, and connect an individual’s verified identity with a wide range of public and private records to confirm key facts with a simple, centralised approach. Also, ML capabilities enable verification data processing at different stages to support different workflows based on the results, and to reduce friction while preventing fraud.