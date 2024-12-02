Every third German open to paying with smartphone at gas stations - report

According to a survey by TNS Infratest on behalf of European cross-channel payment system operator Yapital, one in three (33%) of those surveyed would like to make mobile payments at gas stations. With smartphone owners – 40 million, half of all Germans – this rises to 43%, or more than 17 million potential consumers. But, the study adds, even a quarter of respondents without a smartphone would like to use a mobile payment solution at gas stations.

The report highlights that the demand for mobile payments is also high in public transport, supermarkets and drugstores: 33% of all respondents and 45% of smartphone owners (18 million people) would like to pay for their bus and train tickets using mobile phones – as well as 21% of people without smartphones. 30% of all respondents, 41% of smartphone owners, and a fifth (20%) of consumers without smartphones would like to use mobile payment solutions in supermarkets and drugstores.

The survey continues by pointing out that there is also a high level of interest in the additional functions that mobile payment solutions like Yapital can provide: 42% of smartphone owners and 29% of all those surveyed also mentioned that additional information, such as always having an up-to-date insight into expenditure incurred, provided added value to paying by smartphone that they would find convincing. Another aspect is its versatility: 39% of smartphone owners (29% of all respondents) would appreciate to make mobile payments everywhere – in-store, online, and when paying on invoice.

Finally, the report notes that speed is also high on the list: 28% of all respondents and 37% of smartphone owners would appreciate a faster payment process provided by mobile payments, in comparison to conventional methods. This is consistent with the finding that 14 to 29 year-olds in particular (83%) suffer from queues at the cash register and 43% of 30 to 39 year-olds are annoyed when they have to make a detour to the bank to get cash.