Evertec selects Ingenico technology for its POS terminals

The new update will apply to all POS terminal across Central America and it will cover EMV terminals, PCI-PTS v3 certified and supporting contactless payment.

Through this partnership, Evertec aims to provide their clients with security for electronic payments. The solution uses an operating system that integrates with other terminal systems deployed around the world. Ingenico will also provide warranty services through its Latin America-based repair center.

Ingenico Group provides the technology involved in secure electronic transactions. Its traditional business is based on the manufacture of point-of-sale terminals, but it has also expanded towards deploying payment software and other online payments services.

