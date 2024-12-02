Evernym joins the Red Cross to develop digital identity project

In addition to the Red Cross, the other NGO recipients are DECODE, iRespond, Rohingya Project and Tykn. Millions of vulnerable people receive aid from the Red Cross every year, mostly in food, essential household items and money. Having a digital identity enables vulnerable communities to access financial resources, healthcare, and more.

Self-sovereign identities enable individuals to both own and control their identity, and in the case of Evernym, no personal information is stored on the blockchain. Evernym donated the original source-code for the Sovrin Network to the non-profit Sovrin Foundation.

Evernym is providing free access to its technology Accelerator which usually costs USD 50,000 a year. The program provides technology, tools, education and support for building digital identity solutions. iRespond is also working with the ID2020 Alliance which targets the 1.1 billion people who lack a recognized identity, sometimes because they are refugees.

In 2018, iRespond unveiled a blockchain-based iris recognition service to help identify refugees at an International Rescue Committee camp in Thailand.