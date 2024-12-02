Everlink partners ACI Worldwide to augment fraud management solution

Everlink is a provider of payments solutions and services for credit unions, banks, and small and medium enterprises across Canada. Having recently launched a co-badged debit card product which offers additional channels for use, including CNP transactions, Everlink needed to boost its fraud prevention strategies for both its credit union and bank partners, as well as their members. Leveraging the ACI Model Generator within UP Payments Risk Management, Everlink built and deployed machine learning models to drive its eSCORE fraud management solution, which analyzes multiple features of each debit card transaction and prevents face-to-face and card-not-present fraud.

ACI’s UP Payments Risk Management solution offers banks, financial intermediaries and merchants a cloud-based, 360-degree approach to enterprise fraud management. The ACI Model Generator makes data accessible and relevant by extracting new customer insights from the massive amounts of data available – big, small, dispersed or centralized.

ACI Worldwide, a payment systems company headquartered in Naples, Florida, powers electronic payments and banking for more than 5,000 financial institutions, retailers, billers and processors around the world. To find out more about their services and offering, please visit our dedicated web fraud & e-identity company database.