Everlink launches gift card and loyalty solutions

This development is the result of a recently signed reseller agreement with loyalty and rewards technology and service provider Ackroo.

Everlink’s Gift Card & Loyalty program enables ISOs, credit unions and banks to provide customisable solutions that are suitable for merchants, business networks, and associations of any size. They can be offered as standalone gift or loyalty cards, or a combination, and used in a physical store front or online environment.

Ackroo provides gift card and loyalty solutions into the North American gift card and loyalty market.

Everlink Payment Services is a Canadian provider of integrated payments solutions and services for credit unions, banks and independent sales organisations (ISOs). In addition to supplying technology infrastructure and payment network connectivity via their payment network gateway, they also provide a range of integrated payments lines of business including: ATM managed services, card issuance & management, fraud management, POS acquiring and professional services.