Evercoss selects Cellum for mobile wallet solution

Under terms of the cooperation, Cellum will develop and operate ECPAY, a mobile wallet covering a range of use cases, including bill payment, prepaid phone account top-up, peer-to-peer transfers, QR code payments and online checkout. Evercoss will preinstall ECPAY on up to 3 million of the mobile devices it manufactures annually. Meanwhile, Evercoss will promote the wallet among users in the country of almost 250 million via a marketing campaign, as well as via its network of 50,000 resellers.

Through its representative office in Jakarta and its cooperation with Anabatic Technologies, Cellum provides local maintenance and support in Indonesia. The Indonesian office is operating under the control of the recently inaugurated regional HQ in Singapore.

Established in 2000, Cellum is a European-based mobile wallet provider. The company’s security solutions cover all areas of m-commerce, including mobile purchases and payment as well as NFC (contactless) technologies. Cellum is PCI DSS 3.0 compliant. The company counts among its customers and partners MasterCard, Magyar Telekom, Telenor, Erste Bank, FHB Bank, OTP Bank, PaysBuy and Kalixa.