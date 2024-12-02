EverBank, FIS enter agreement for payments solution

People Pay’s integration with a financial institution’s systems eliminates funding risks and exceptions as all transactions are instantly debited directly from the sender’s account. People Pay utilizes FIS’ PayNet network, which powers instant money movement between deposit accounts of consumers and businesses.

FIS People Pay allows users to pay anyone with an e-mail address or mobile phone number, and recipients to receive funds to their bank account, or via gift card, check or through integration with other P2P payment networks.

EverBank provides a range of financial products and services directly to clients nationwide through multiple business channels. The financial institution offers a selection of banking, lending and investing products to consumers and businesses.