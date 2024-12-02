Eventdex introduces Tap to Pay at Events

The feature, powered by Stripe and Square, allows any iOS device to function as a contactless payment terminal. Attendees can complete transactions using credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, or digital wallets, reducing wait times and streamlining the registration process.

Attendees simply tap their card or device, collect their event badge, and enter the event. This feature is expected to make payment processes more efficient and help event organisers manage transactions quickly while improving overall event flow. For organisers, the new payment system simplifies event management by reducing the need for manual card entries and physical handling of payment methods. By leveraging Stripe and Square’s security features, the system ensures that all transactions are encrypted and secure, adding another layer of confidence for both organizers and attendees.

The Tap to Pay feature is integrated into Eventdex’s Scan Attendee app, enhancing the platform’s existing capabilities. This integration reduces logistical challenges and provides a smooth payment and badge printing process. Available in countries where Stripe and Square operate, the feature is designed to offer a seamless solution for event payments at various touchpoints.

More information about Eventdex

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in New Jersey, Eventdex is an event management platform offering tools for in-person, hybrid, and virtual events. The platform supports a range of services, including registration, event badging, ticketing, attendee engagement, and B2B matchmaking. With various integration options, Eventdex caters to events of all sizes, from trade shows to virtual conferences, providing a versatile solution for event organizers.

According to einnews.com, Eventdex aims to continuously adapt to the evolving needs of the event management industry. During the pandemic, the company introduced a virtual event platform within two weeks, aiming to highlight its ability to respond quickly to industry challenges. Future developments include the introduction of AI-powered tools, including Eventdex’s proprietary matching algorithms, which are expected to further enhance the event management experience.