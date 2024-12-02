



Through this collaboration, EV Connect and BlueSnap intend to introduce an optimised payment processing solution that focuses on equipping charge point operators (CPOs) and charging network operators with access to payment services, transaction underwriting, and exclusive benefits. To accommodate charging operations of all sizes, the BlueSnap integration is set to be available via the EV Connect app or through the Partner API.











How will EV Connect and BlueSnap support the EV charging sector?

By integrating with BlueSnap, network operators that utilise the EV Connect platform can potentially benefit from a simplified onboarding and implementation process that allows accelerated deployment and minimised time for collecting revenue. In addition, leveraging BlueSnap is set to enable EV Connect platform customers to unlock preferred pricing models with lower processing fees and customised support including dedicated account management and technical assistance. According to BlueSnap’s officials, by joining forces with EV Connect, the company intends to optimise the charging industry, providing it with advanced payment processing solutions. The two companies are set to deliver the tools necessary to enable their clients to solidify their position in the market and compete globally.



Furthermore, EV Connect and BlueSnap aim to offer API-level integration into existing business systems, with the two firms planning to minimise operational complexity and deliver additional features, including fraud detection and multi-currency processing to simplify payment processing. Representatives from BlueSnap highlighted that, besides the lower fees via BlueSnap and EV Connect platform’s capabilities, the joint assistance the two services provide is set to support their company in optimising its operations and improving the experience for EV driver customers.



Previously available only to high-volume charging businesses, the newly forged collaboration allows the features to be available to all customers, enabling them to utilise their preferred pricing and dedicated account management.