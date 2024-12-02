euShipments acquires Pick & Pack to speed up growth in CEE

While in the first years of the development of euShipments, a large part of its customers was from the Balkan region – Bulgaria, Romania, and Greece. Now it has customers from all over Europe. With sales representatives in several countries, the company can now define itself as international. After its partnership with BlackPeak Capital, it was only a matter of time before it made its first acquisition, which is now already a fact.

In 2021, euShipments doubled its capacity by opening a new warehouse in Budapest, Hungary, alongside several other partner warehouses across Europe and its main hub, in Russe, Bulgaria. Following this accelerated growth, euShipments experienced a need to expand its operational base and fulfilment locations.











A Schengen Area startup facilitates the expansion of euShipments

The Croatian market was the next natural step in euShipments’ growth strategy. Following the country’s recent acceptance of the Euro and its entry into the Schengen Area, Croatia is expected to open up more growth opportunities for the ecommerce logistics sector.

Pick & Pack is an ecommerce fulfilment operator in Croatia. The startup takes care of storage, processing orders from the webshop, packaging, sending invoices, and delivery.





More about the plans of ecommerce logistics scaleup

euShipments has built a network that covers over 27 European countries and operates with 12 fulfilment centres across the continent.

Company officials stated that their development strategy is to team up with logistics companies that already apply similar approaches and share the values and vision of success. The acquisition of Pick & Pack is an example that will be beneficial to both companies but most importantly to customers. Sharing resources and business knowledge will improve the quality and reliability of euShipments’ service, thus establishing it as the right logistics partner for every online merchant selling in Europe.