The Eurowag Visa card replaces the previous Eurowag Mastercard and complements Eurowag’s existing closed-loop fuel offering, enabling customers to use their cards at any fuel station in Europe.











Contactless cards for fleet management

The new card is already available for use, as Nets remains the supplier of cards for Eurowag. Once linked to a specific vehicle, the Eurowag Visa card offers contactless, cashless payment capabilities for refreshments and accommodation, while ensuring reliable security against fraud. Customers can also pay for traffic violation fines using the card.

Eurowag's membership of the Visa network brings new benefits to card users, including the provision of expense management through physical and virtual cards, tokenisation, and mobile payments or a hybrid card combining closed and open-loop features.

Nexi aims to ensure speed and quality of implementation in its offering, and it hopes that this partnership will allow it to expand into the European fleet and mobility sector. It also plans to strengthen both Nets and Eurowag to further provide modern payment solutions at a pan-European scale.

Eurowag’s fleet operates across 23 countries, and it plans to make sure that each vehicle offers a secure, reliable, and seamless way for its drivers to make payments, wherever they are.

Visa Commercial Solutions equips businesses with the tools necessary to digitise and manage their payments effectively. Visa mentions that this is just the beginning of its cooperation with Eurowag to provide valuable propositions through enhanced data, real-time control capabilities, invoice digitisation, connectivity to their accounting systems, and comprehensive fleet cost management solutions.

Additionally, Eurowag prepared a new design for all its payment cards, which will become available to its customers in February 2025.