Customers checking out on Eurostar’s webpage can now choose Klarna’s Pay in 3 option, allowing them to split the cost of their ticket into three equal, interest-free payments, or Pay in Full for a one-time transaction.











BNPL in the UK and France

With Eurostar’s commitment to making sustainable high-speed rail more accessible, this payment solution aims to offer travellers more flexibility and convenience when booking their journeys. Eurostar seeks ways to improve customer experience and make train travel one of the most convenient and accessible ways to travel in Europe. By partnering with Klarna, the train provider offers its passengers more choices at checkout, making it easier to plan their journeys across its network. Customers can also book train + hotel packages using Klarna’s payment options.

This initiative aligns with Eurostar’s vision of providing simple, sustainable, and customer-friendly rail travel. In 2024, Eurostar carried 19.5 million passengers, a 5% increase from the previous year, as more travellers choose rail over air for its convenience, comfort, and 90% lower CO₂ emissions per passenger-kilometre compared to flying. At the same time, Klarna is seeing strong growth in the UK and France, with more consumers turning to interest-free credit to manage their spending flexibly.

This partnership marks Klarna’s further expansion into the travel sector, offering payment options to clients across Europe. In 2024, the AI-driven payments network expanded its partnership with Expedia Group into the US market to bring flexible payment options for travellers. This enabled Experia Group’s customers to book flights and stays using the Pay Now or Pay in 4 options provided at checkout across Experia’s websites. The rollout of Klarna to Expedia Group’s largest market comes after its successful launches in the UK, Germany, Sweden, and Finland.