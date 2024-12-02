Eurostar customers forced to reset passwords after data breach

The company had identified an attempt to access eurostar.com accounts using users’ email and passwords between the 15 and 19 of October. Nevertheless, Eurostar confirmed that credit card details and payment details were not compromised because the company does not store that information online.

Eurostar has yet to confirm how many people have been affected by this data breach or whether any data has been taken. The company has reported the data breach to the Information Commissioners Office.

Similarly, British Airways revealed that almost 200,000 further passengers may have had their personal data stolen by hackers in the September 2018 attack in what experts described as one of the biggest breaches of consumer data the UK had ever seen, the online publication added.