Europol EC3 strengthens relationship with MRC

MRC Europe is a close partner of EC3 in taking action against ecommerce fraud in the European market landscape. As such, MRC Europe is a key stakeholder in the recurrent Europol e-Commerce Action, an international EMPACT operation targeting fraudsters and serious organised crime groups with the help of national competent authorities, as well as MRC’s network of 535 online merchants.

On signing the agreement, Steven Wilson commented: “Partners like the Merchant Risk Council provide an excellent platform to facilitate cooperation with hundreds of private sector partners in Europe in the fight against serious organised crime groups. Combined with EC3’s network of law enforcement partners this MOU with the MRC is an important step forward to protecting the citizens of Europe.”