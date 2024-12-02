Europol, Diebold Nixdorf join forces to strengthen cybersecurity

Europol created the European Cybercrime Centre (EC3) in 2013 to strengthen the law enforcement response to cybercrime in the EU in a bid to better protect EU citizens, businesses and governments from online crime. It also targets cybercrime by facilitating the joint identification, prioritisation, preparation and initiation of cross-border investigations and operations by its partners.

Diebold Nixdorf is committed to exchanging threat intelligence data and best practices with industry partners and law enforcement agencies such as Europol in a secure and trusted way, as a means of better protecting global customers from the rapidly expanding cybercrime industry.