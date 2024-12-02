European wallets, Alipay to promote digital payment interoperability across Europe

Bluecode, ePassi, momo pocket, Pagaqui, Pivo, Vipps, and Alipay are working towards adopting a unified QR code connecting Europe’s fragmented mobile payment landscape.

When implemented, users of the six participating European digital wallets will be able to make QR code-based payments with their home apps to local merchants in 10 European countries where those apps are accepted. Merchants that already accept mobile payments via the six apps in their respective markets will also be able to accept payments made by customers of the other countries covered by the collaboration. In addition, Alipay’s Chinese users can also make payments to merchants that accept these wallets.

The 6 companies have agreed to apply a compatible QR code format provided by Alipay. ePassi and Bluecode will offer technical services to the participating wallets to simplify the integration process among them.

The announcement came on the heels of Alipay activating the eight-year global partnership with UEFA in Porto, where the inaugural Nations League Final has concluded.