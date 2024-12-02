European Trustmark for ecommerce launched by EMOTA

It is designed to augment consumer trust in online shopping across borders, increase online cross-border turnover for European web merchants and help overcome the language barriers of national trustmarks.

Walter Devenuto, President of EMOTA argues that the use of a trustmark is particularly relevant for SMEs, because of the fact that their own brand is often not well known on the market. The European trustmark assures the European consumers that the e-shop bearing has been validated by an EMOTA accredited trustmark provider which conveys security on payments.

There are still barriers to (cross-border) ecommerce that can be of operational or legal nature, or simply as a result of a lack of trust. Along with the accredited national trustmark, the EMOTA trustmark helps get over consumers’ trust-related resistance as far as online shopping is concerned.

Check out our Cross-border Ecommerce Research section here for more info on country-specific ecommerce facts & figures, preferred payment methods, risk and fraud, as well as ecommerce legislation & regulation for mature and emerging markets.

