European Seqr users can now use the app to pay all over the world

The Seqr user simply holds the phone near the contactless card terminal to pay in shops everywhere where contactless card terminals are installed.

The Seqr app can be downloaded 16 countries and the payments are supported on telephones with Android operative system, currently approximately 80 % of the smartphone market globally.

The number of contactless payment terminals is increasing fast and it has been planned and projected by the card networks that all card terminals globally should accept contactless payments by 2020.

Seqr can be downloaded by consumers in Sweden, Romania, Finland, Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, France, Portugal, Spain, Great Britain, Austria, Ireland, Malta, Luxembourg, Italy and the USA.