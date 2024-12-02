European Parliaments vote on secure ID cards welcomed by EU Commission

The new regulation is meant to strengthen the security of identity cards and residence documents throughout the European Union. Moreover, the security features of ID cards will be aligned with those of passports. Both types of travel documents will contain a highly secure contactless chip with the holders photo and fingerprints.

Member States will start to issue the new ID cards in two years. Further, ID cards that are currently in circulation but do not conform to the new standards will have to be replaced within five or ten years, depending on their security level. The only exception will be made for ID cards whose holders are over 70 years of age.

Also, the new rules do not oblige Member States to issue ID cards, but they have the options to either decide whether to make them voluntary or mandatory, or not to issue ID cards at all. Even though Member States can maintain their national design features and e-government services, all new ID cards will have to comply with the new security standards.