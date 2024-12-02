European Parliaments Transport Committee backs new report on drones

The report is headed by Jacqueline Foster, the Deputy Leader of the UK Conservative delegation at the European Parliament, postandparcel.info reports. National rules on drones exist or are being developed in a number of EU countries but there is currently no EU-wide regulation.

In a statement issued by the European Conservatives and Reformists Group (ECR), Foster commented: “With over two and a half thousand civil drone operators, Europe is leading the world in drone development so I am keen to ensure that the EU takes a flexible and light-touch approach to regulation., the source reports.

Foster concludes: “I am delighted that the committee comprehensively backed my report, which stresses the importance of taking a case-by-case approach to regulation, whilst ensuring that safety is always the top priority”.