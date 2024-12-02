European Parliament intergroup agrees to develop digital agenda

Ecommerce policy is currently spread over a plethora of legislation in the areas of consumer rights, data protection and privacy, taxation, payments and so on, which creates legal uncertainty for merchants, especially for cross-border trade merchants. The creation of a digital agenda intergroup has great potential in bringing together these policies towards a coordinated Digital Single Market policy.

The President of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker, has already created a ‘coordinating’ Vice-President for the Digital Agenda (currently filled by Andrus Ansip), who has taken up the task of simplifying consumer protection rules for online purchases.

The digital agenda intergroup represents an informal network of Members of European Parliament with varied backgrounds who share an interest in digital technologies and its benefits for the society. The intergroup consists of more than 70 MEPs and is chaired by Julia Reda (Greens, Germany), Michal Boni (EPP, Poland), Josef Weidenholzer (S&D, Austria) and Marietje Schaake (ALDE, the Netherlands).