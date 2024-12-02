European online retail sales to double by 2019

Thus, online sales are expected to jump from EUR 165 billion in 2013 to EUR 330 billion in 2019. In 2014 alone, European online retail sales will climb 17% to hit EUR 193 billion, accounting for nearly 7% of all European retail sales (19 countries, excluding Russia.)

According to research, m-commerce is one of the growth drivers, as shopping via a smartphone has reached 41% of internet users in the UK; only Italy records higher levels of smartphone shopping at 44%. Elsewhere in Europe, smartphone shopping stands at 28% in France, 33% in Germany and 40% in Spain.

Meanwhile, 35% of internet users shop via a tablet in the UK, while on the continent shopping via tablets ranges from 23% in France and Germany to 26% in Spain and 32% in Italy. While shopping by these devices can be done on the go, in each of the countries, most of the shopping via smartphones and tablets is done at home.

Overall, the big North-Western economies continue to dominate Europe’s ecommerce market: Germany (27%), the UK (24%) and France (17%) in total account for almost 70% of the continent’s internet retail sales. While Germany leads in terms of sales values, participation rates in ecommerce are highest in the UK: as many as 95% of internet users shop online in the UK, followed by 91% in Germany, 88% in Italy, 87% in France and 84% in Spain.

The internet accounts for the highest proportion of all retail sales in the UK: in 2014, a little over 11% of UK retail sales will be online. The UK is followed by Germany (10%) and Norway (8%) which see the next highest contribution of internet sales to all national retail sales.

In 2014, the average European retail sale per capita is expected to stand at EUR 409. In regards to internet retail sales per capita, the top three performers are Norway at EUR 925, Switzerland at EUR 745 and the UK at EUR 725.

