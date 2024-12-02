European mobile payment systems team up to boost mobile payments adoption

Europe’s mobile payment systems Bancontact Payconiq (Belgium), Bluecode (Germany, Austria), MobilePay (Finland, Denmark), SIBS/MB WAY (Portugal), Swish (Sweden), TWINT (Switzerland) and VIPPS (Norway) established the EMPSA to foster collaboration and international payments. EMPSA members combine 25 million registered users, more than one million merchant acceptance points and more than 350 banks attached.

The smartphone as a method of payment has been successfully introduced in several European countries, experiencing significant user and usage growth over the last years. The headquarters of the EMPSA are located in Zurich, Switzerland. The association is chaired by Søren Mose, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TWINT and vice-chaired by Anna-Lena Wretman, CEO Swish. Secretary General is Anton Stadelmann, Deputy CEO and CFO of TWINT.

EMPSA will cover Belgium (Bancontact Payconiq Company), Germany and Austria (Bluecode), Denmark and Finland (MobilePay), Portugal (SIBS/MB WAY), Sweden (Swish), Switzerland (TWINT) and Norway (VIPPS). More countries and mobile payment systems are expected to join the association over the next months.