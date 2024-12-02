European Merchant Services provides Zalando payments processing services

Under the agreement, EMS will process all Bancontact/ Mister Cash (BCMC) transactions for Zalando, an online fashion platform with over 16 million active customers. EMS holds acquiring licenses for all major debit and credit cards and expands its brand range with popular cards to offer further acceptance capabilities to its customers throughout Europe.

In 2014, EMS added Bancontact/ Mister Cash for Point of Sale and ecommerce to its portfolio. Bancontact/ Mister Cash is the most commonly used payment method in Belgium. For any retailer active in the Belgium market it is worthwhile adding this favourable payment method to their checkout.