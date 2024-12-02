European electronics retailer to accept crypto payments via UTrust

UTrust, based in Switzerland, went live earlier in 2019 when football club Benfica enlisted its services to accept cryptocurrency payments. Starting with August 2019, Phone House customers in Portugal will be able to purchase electronics at PhoneHouse.pt using crypto. The option to pay with cryptocurrency will initially roll out in Portugal, with other countries to be added in the coming months, according to the company.

Phone House expects to access a broader customer base by enabling purchases with cryptocurrency. The UTRUST platform enables users to pay using the native UTRUST token (UTK) in addition to other cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum.