European ecommerce still hampered in cross-border sales

“We have to make sure that we do not make things more complex for the online sector. The Barometer is a useful tool to identify exact problems and assess developments in the ecommerce market following policy initiatives taken at EU level”, declared the Secretary General of Ecommerce Europe.

Furthermore, the 2016 study has a dedicated part to merchants’ attitudes towards the increasing globalisation of ecommerce. Most of the companies that replied to the survey believe that the globalisation of ecommerce will foster unfair competition between EU and extra-EU online merchants.