European e-merchants process Visa, MasterCard payments via No Monthly Fee Payza account

Approved Payza Business account holders will also be able to accept direct Payza e-wallet, Bitcoin and Interac Online (Canadian debit card network) payments at low cost, without any monthly, maintenance or account set-up fees.

European merchants face some of the most complex everyday barriers to running businesses, like the costs of cross-border disputes, restrictions to selling cross-border within and outside of the EU, delivery costs, and taxation rules.

Payzas payment portal offers a checkout experience that never takes customers away from the merchant’s website. Merchants choose the button thats right for their business and Payza will automatically generate the code for integration.

Payza works with shopping carts from PrestaShop to ZenCart and everything in between. With a Payza Business Account, online merchants in Europe can accept Visa and MasterCard credit and debit card payments from 2.9% rate, in addition to Bitcoin and e-wallet payments. One integration is required to access to all of these payment options.

Payza is PCI-compliant so online merchants can accept credit card payments. The Payza Merchant Setup Guide helps merchants set up their Payza Business Accounts and integrate their websites with all of supported payment options.

To begin accepting Visa and MasterCard payments with a Payza direct merchant business account in time for the 2016 holiday shopping season, ecommerce merchants in Europe should apply for their Payza Business account by the end of September 2016. Rates are based on both the industry’s risk level and the applying merchant’s processing history, and can be as low as 2.9% + EUR 0.30 for qualified merchants.