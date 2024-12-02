European Commission seeks for guidance on cross-border parcel delivery

It launched an online public consultation which will close on the 29th of July, 2015. There’s an online questionnaire for the general public and an online questionnaire for delivery operators. It has been online since the 6th of May, 2015 but the European Commission is still looking for contributions from individual citizens, companies (including SMEs), public authorities and associations interested in cross-border parcel delivery in Europe, as the EC writes, ecommercenews.eu reports.

With the online survey, the European Commission wants to consult all interested parties on the main issues and possible areas of improvement for cross-border delivery services. It’s an important issue for the executive body of the European Union, as deliveries are a major part of ecommerce. More and more consumers, as well as online retailers, have high expectations of delivery services, while there is still a lack of features, high prices or other obstacles that hinder the further growth of ecommerce in Europe.

The European Commission wants better access for consumers and businesses to digital goods and services across Europe and wants to stimulate cross-border ecommerce even more. That will only happen if cross-border delivery becomes easier for all parties involved.

