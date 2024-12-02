European Commission reports on EU postal services

The Commission pays special attention to the way in which postal services deal with delivering ecommerce parcels, as much work is still to be done in that respect. The role of postal services in the European Union (EU) is changing, as ecommerce and the increasing amount of online purchases are driving the growth of the economy.

Ecommerce Europe fully agrees with the European Commission that “The huge potential of ecommerce means that affordable and reliable parcel delivery services are more important than ever to help realise the potential of the Digital Single Market”. Ecommerce Europe has been working closely together with European policy makers to ensure the European postal and parcel market is up-to-date.

As research by Ecommerce Europe and other parties constantly points out, the quality and the cost of cross-border delivery services are a big barrier for many consumers and retailers to trade online. Affordability, accessibility and availability of cross-border parcel delivery services, the absence of delivery features like track and trace, poor price transparency and high prices are repeated as matters for concern in the European Commission report.

The Commission also acknowledges that competition is developing slowly in the letter market. However, the Commission does not propose any real solutions to the matter yet. Ecommerce Europe eagerly awaits the European Commission’s proposals to enhance price transparency and regulatory oversight in the market in Q1, 2016 and will continue to liaise with the policy makers to ensure the voice of the ecommerce sector is heard. Members of the e-Logistics Working Group of Ecommerce Europe continue to provide their feedback and knowledge to feed in to the proposals.