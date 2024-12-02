European Commission launches facility for digital transformation

The funds will be available to stimulate and sustain the deployment of European Digital Service Infrastructures (DSIs) in the areas of Automated Translation, e-identification and e-signature, e-delivery, e-invoicing, Europeana and the EU Student eCard. This call is the first under the existing CEF Telecom Work Programme. In 2019, CEF Telecom aims to provide up to EUR 88 million in total funding for 18 DSIs.

Of the 19.2 million, EUR 5 million into easy cross-border authentication of eIDs and the uptake and use of electronic signatures through e-identification and e-signature; EUR 6.2 million into making possible the seamless flow of electronic invoices across the EU through the implementation of the European Standard on e-invoicing.

Interested applicants from all EU member states plus Iceland and Norway may submit their proposals by 14 May 2019 through a dedicated proposal submission system, accessible from the individual call webpages on the 2019 CEF Telecom Calls web page.