European Association for Biometrics Joins Secure Identity Alliance

With the challenges facing identity in Europe and across the world - whether it relates to migration, national security or the privacy rights of the individual - both organizations share a common goal in promoting the development and responsible use of identity technologies, and a commitment to work across the identity ecosystem to develop best practices that serve and empower citizens in Europe.

Todays announcement underscores this collaborative approach and further enhances the ability of both the SIA and EAB to drive the digital transformation of identity across the sector spectrum - from eGovernment and public safety through the development inclusive financial services to border management.

The SIAs Advisory Observer program brings together governmental agencies, academics and leading industry organisations across the global identity value chain to review, advise and support SIAs global advocate, policy and technical guidance roles.