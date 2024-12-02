Europe: Wirecard, Triumph prolong collaboration

Via the collaboration expansion, Triumph will expand online shops in Denmark and Sweden. Wirecard will provide processing payments and risk management services in the new shops.

In addition, Wirecard’s collecting model provides a combination of online payments for all countries from a single source. Triumph already uses Wirecard solutions for its online shops in countries including Austria, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK. The working partnership between the companies first began in 2012.

