Europe: UPS plans logistics investments

The company has recently been denied the acquisition of the Dutch logistics and delivery company TNT Express by the EU authorities by arguing that UPS has not met the terms of the EU cartel legislation.

Kurt Kuehn also mentions that the company plans to invest EUR 371 million from 2015 to 2017 in the European market.

The airport of Cologne/Bonn is one of UPS’ most important distribution hubs. In 2013, UPS has invested over EUR 147 million in expanding the facilities and constructing a new freight hall.

Another part of the new corporate strategy to be presented in November 2014 are also smaller acquisitions which are to drive the European expansion. New delivery options are in plans, such as the possibility to choose time and place of deliveries of online orders.