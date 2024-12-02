Europe: up to half a million click-and-collect throughout 2015

Moreover, out of the expected 500,000 pick-up locations two-thirds will be individual lockers, over a quarter will be third-party locations and the remainder (about 37,000) will be stores, according to the ‘Technology, Media and Telecommunications Predictions 2015’ report issued by the professional services company Deloitte.

There are three main types of location that consumers can pick up their purchases from: in-store, at a third-party location or at a locker. In Europe, the UK is the most mature ecommerce market, with 13% of all retail revenues from online in 2015, of which about a third will be click-and-collect.