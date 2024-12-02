Europe: Sofort enters agreement with Allied Wallet for payment solutions

As per the agreement, Sofort and Allied Wallet will offer products for distributors and e-wallet users in Europe.

Sofort Banking works like an automated payment in advance made via an ordinary bank transfer. The system supports traditional payment methods and prepayments. Currently, Sofort Banking is offered by almost 25 000 online shops in 10 countries (Poland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, the UK, Italy and Spain) and is handling over 3 million of transactions per month.

Allied Wallet is active in the ecommerce industry by introducing payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a payment gateway to optimize online transactions.

In recent news, Allied Wallet has been granted the rights to issue MasterCard and Maestro cards in various regions of Europe, businesswire.com reports.